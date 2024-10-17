NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $232.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

