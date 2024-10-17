Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,291 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after buying an additional 1,124,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 828,234 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.