Cwm LLC Increases Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at $617,371,146. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at $590,754,805.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,371,146. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,032 shares of company stock worth $11,248,676 in the last ninety days. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

