Cwm LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8 %

KDP opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

