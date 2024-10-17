Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.71% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAPR. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KAPR opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

