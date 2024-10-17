Cwm LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,543,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 395,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

