Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 73.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $167.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Garmin

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.