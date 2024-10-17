Cwm LLC Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1,491.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $414.67 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.91.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

