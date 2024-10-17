UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total value of $1,585,451.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,746.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

