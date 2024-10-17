MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 244.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MGE Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $94.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.