Cwm LLC Increases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2,741.7% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $155,438,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 356.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amcor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,721,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,492 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

