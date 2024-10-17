Cwm LLC Buys 5,943 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of THC opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

