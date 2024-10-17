Cwm LLC Acquires 38,741 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 125.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 103,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 565,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.7 %

CCL stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

