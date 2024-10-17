Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Scott Darling Sells 20,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,935. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,201,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Scott Darling sold 1,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $52,013.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $245,954.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Upstart Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of UPST opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Upstart by 18.1% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 223,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

