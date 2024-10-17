GAMMA Investing LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

