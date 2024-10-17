GAMMA Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 31.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,519.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $97,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,519.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $212,745 over the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $765.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

