GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 117.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,445,146.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,445,146.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,156 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.5 %

Lantheus stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

