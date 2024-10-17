GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Mattel by 14,185.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $21.52.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

