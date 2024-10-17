GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 492 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 204,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,633,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC by 70.4% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 165,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

