GAMMA Investing LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hawkins by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hawkins by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 2.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Up 1.1 %

HWKN stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

