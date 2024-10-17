GAMMA Investing LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 168.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Enpro during the first quarter worth $211,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $157.03 on Thursday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $176.13. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $90,636.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

