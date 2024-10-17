NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 285.3% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

