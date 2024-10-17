SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth $127,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

