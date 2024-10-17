GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 748 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.20 and a beta of 1.48.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

