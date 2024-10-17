Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 28,663 Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genelux by 0.3% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth about $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 50.2% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genelux alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 33,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $85,015.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,539.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,062 shares of company stock worth $736,831. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.54. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNLX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNLX

About Genelux

(Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.