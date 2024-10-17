GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 184 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $109.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.