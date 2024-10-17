GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

