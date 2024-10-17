Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 769.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 12,268.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,519,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.28.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $319,351.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,774,310 shares in the company, valued at $454,348,748.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total transaction of $319,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,348,748.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,140. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.