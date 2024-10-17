Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 56.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $314,952.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

