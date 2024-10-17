GAMMA Investing LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 515.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 100.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WaFd in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WaFd in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

WaFd Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

