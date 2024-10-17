GAMMA Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 72,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $156.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

