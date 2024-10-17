SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 289.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

NTLA stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

