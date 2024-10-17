GAMMA Investing LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Natera by 6.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $133.54.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,950,066.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,950,066.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,737.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,242 shares of company stock worth $5,426,901. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

