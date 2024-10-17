GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

