GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,533 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 483.0% during the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 632,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 618,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.96. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

