James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,162,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

