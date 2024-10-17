GAMMA Investing LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after buying an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NU by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,458 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NU by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,028,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NU. Barclays lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

