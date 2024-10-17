Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,326,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 98.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,006,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 996,287 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,572,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,317 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 458,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after buying an additional 296,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UE. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

