The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Up 0.4 %

MCS opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $513.84 million, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.52. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCS

Marcus Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.