Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,858,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 14.0% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,124,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 703,999 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.54. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $102.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

