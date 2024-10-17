GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 141 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,377,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.72. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.