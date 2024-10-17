GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

