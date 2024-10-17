Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Holdings Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 110,922 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $8,667,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,556,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $173.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.93. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Herc

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.