GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Benitec Biopharma worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $5,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTC shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

