GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Littelfuse by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,028 shares of company stock worth $4,356,035 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

