GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 774 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,355,000 after buying an additional 583,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,040,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 512,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 993,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 135,638 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

