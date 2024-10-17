3,910 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in ArcBest by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.