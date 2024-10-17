GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 34.8% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 32,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 376.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $27,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

