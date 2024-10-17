WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stake Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEXFree Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in WEX by 717.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in WEX by 456.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in WEX by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Down 0.2 %

WEX stock opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.89. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.46.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

