WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stake Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in WEX by 717.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in WEX by 456.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in WEX by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Down 0.2 %

WEX stock opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.89. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.46.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

