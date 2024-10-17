GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

